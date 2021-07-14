Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday for inviting the United Nations to investigate racism in American while not doing “squat to get” the U.N. to prevent “state sponsored murder just 90 miles off our shores” in Cuba.

“They invite the @UN to investigate ‘contemporary forms of racism’ in America but don’t do squat to get the @UN to investigate & get involved in preventing state sponsored murder just 90 miles off our shores in #Cuba,” Rubio tweeted Wednesday upon the announcement by the Secretary that America “must not shrink from scrutiny” of her “human rights record.”

“Rather, they should be transparent with the intent to grow and do better,” Blinken stated on Twitter. “That is why I’m announcing a formal invitation for @UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism to visit the U.S.”

A few minutes later, Rubio again tweeted at Blinken by suggesting that he ask the U.N. to “go to #Cuba where an evil socialist regime storms into peoples homes, beats the crap out of them & then drags them away?”

Rubio’s comments come as bloody Monday left Cuban protestors beaten and likely shot by Cuban police for protesting communism and Marxism. Fifty-seven people have either disappeared or been arrested since protests erupted throughout the island Sunday night.

Breitbart News reported Tuesday a near-nationwide internet blackout severely limited the ability of protesters to share updates and images from the protest, but the little that has trickled out suggests Cuba experienced another wave of thousands-strong protests Monday that has triggered severe communist repression.

Meanwhile, in America, rallies were organized to support the Cuban people’s desire for liberty in New Jersey, New York, Kentucky, Illinois, California, Ohio, Washington, DC, and Florida. In Florida Tuesday, pro-freedom protesters there shut down the Palmetto Expressway, the largest highway connecting south Florida, and have maintained a consistent presence at the historic Cuban restaurant Versailles, urging an American military intervention in the situation.

The White House’s response Monday to the events were to presume that Cuban protesters yelling “freedom!” during anti-communist protests were actually demanding “freedom from rising COVID cases.”

“There is a global [sic] pandemic right now, most people in that country don’t have access to vaccines; that’s certainly something we’d love to help with,” press secretary Jen Psaki said. “I would say that when people are out there on the street protesting and complaining about the lack of access to, uh, economic prosperity, uh, to the medical supplies they need to a life they deserve to live, uh, that can take on a range of meaning.”

President Joe Biden also issued a statement Monday claiming to “stand with the Cuban people” against their repressive communist government but failed to mention widespread reports of public gang beatings and live fire against unarmed protesters on the part of state security.

Rubio, for his part, called on Congress Tuesday to characterize the political nature of totalitarianism in Cuba as “communist,” “Marxist,” and “socialist.”

“We should be clear in our language,” Rubio said on the Senate floor. “We don’t just condemn this tyranny. We condemn this communist, this Marxist, this socialist tyranny. Call it for what it is.”