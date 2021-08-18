Portraits of Kabul: Crowded Hangars, Desperate Masses, Swarmed Barricades, A City in Chaos

Taliban fighters pose for photograph in Wazir Akbar Khan in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped …
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
Paul Bois

Less than a week has passed since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal, and the emerging portrait is anything but peaceful.

From hungry families sleeping on concrete to airport hangars filled at max capacity to desperate Afghans swarming the barricades, Kabul has descended into a warzone in the ashes of what once was and will never come to be. The images below paint a portrait of what’s unfolding.

CBS This Morning provided an in-depth report on the desperation of those seeking entrance into the airport:

