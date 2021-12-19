Volunteers from the nonprofit organization Project Dynamo rescued 39 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents stranded in Afghanistan on Friday, according to reports.

The 39 who were rescued were left behind following the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Over a dozen children were among those rescued, including an 11-month-old American citizen, according to the New York Post, citing a release from Project Dynamo.

“It feels amazing to bring American citizens home. Our countrymen. These are our neighbors,” said Bryan Stern, Project Dynamo cofounder, per WTSP.

Earlier this week, Stern and Abdul Wasit traveled to Afghanistan from an undisclosed country. With the help of a small group of volunteers, the two brought evacuees to a safe house in the Kabul area, the Post reports.

Those being rescued received necessary vaccinations, food, water, and coronavirus testing at the safe house before they were taken to the Kabul International Airport, according to WTSP.

Around 4:00 p.m. local time Friday, evacuees boarded two flights that were funded by Berry Aviation, the Post reports.