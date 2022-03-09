The United States-based nonprofit group Save Our Allies, which is comprised of “mostly special operation veterans,” is conducting rescue and humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

Save Our Allies said in a Facebook post Saturday it is working in Eastern Europe with the goals of evacuating “Americans, children, and the elderly disabled over the border,” supplying medical aid to Ukraine, and establishing field hospitals in Romania and Poland.

Thank you to GORUCK for the support of Task Force 59 – #FortressAgainstEvil. Our mission is to set up field hospitals in… Posted by Save Our Allies on Saturday, March 5, 2022

Marine Veteran Chad Robichaux, who co-founded Save Our Allies during the Biden Administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Marine Veteran Dakota Meyer, a former sniper and Medal of Honor recipient, have traveled to Ukraine to assist rescue efforts, Fox News reported. The veterans appeared on the network’s show Jesse Watters Primetime Monday from an undisclosed location.

“We’re just trying to make a difference where we fit and supply medical aid and supplies as well as helping get good people out, Americans, people on the side of good,” Meyer told the host.

While Reuters reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed some 16,000 foreigners had volunteered to aid in the Ukrainian war effort against Russia, Robichaux and Meyer said their operations are of a humanitarian nature.

Robichaux told Watters:

I know a lot of veterans talking about going in in combatant roles. For us, we are mostly special operation veterans. We have a tremendous amount of experience. We have done our time fighting. We’re here to do the right thing and help people that need help, evacuate Americans, evacuate wounded people. Bring medical aid to the frontline. Just support the effort and stand on the right side of this terrible, terrible thing.

Robichaux noted that in August, during evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, Save Our Allies rescued some 17,000 people, including American citizens and Afghans, with special immigrant visas without engaging in combat. In just a ten-day period during the Afghanistan withdrawal, a crew of twelve with Save Our Allies evacuated 12,000 people, its website states.

Update from Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs Founder and Marine Veteran Chad Robichaux. #SaveOurAllies continues to focus… Posted by Save Our Allies on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Though immensely successful with operations in Afghanistan, Robichaux noted the situation is more intricate than the two wars America fought in the Middle East over the last two decades:

You know, it’s not like Iraq and Afghanistan. I mean, this is two sovereign nations who are fighting against each other. You know tit-for-tat. This is a complex situation. And so the intel aspect of this and making sure you are doing this right is not only going to keep you and your team safe but even more importantly it’s going to help you keep the people we are trying to help be safe. As well as be able to do this, you know, long term. And that’s kind of what we’re doing.

He added that Save Our Allies has already made some successful extractions in Eastern Europe. A great deal of care and logistics are being used in their operations to ensure their safety and the safety of those they are attempting to rescue so to avoid putting them in a worse situation, Robichaux told Watters.