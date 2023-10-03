Two U.S. Army Soldiers Killed, a Dozen Injured in Single-Vehicle Accident in Alaska

Two United States Army soldiers were killed and a dozen injured after a military transport truck they were traveling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Fairbanks, Alaska, on Monday.

The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle was transporting 17 soldiers of the 11th Airborne Division from Fort Wainwright to the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, Alaska, when it skidded and flipped, John Pennell, a U.S. Army Alaska spokesman, told Stars and Stripes.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

First responders reportedly arrived at the scene and were able to give first aid to the injured soldiers, who were taken by vehicle or helicopter to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Two severely injured soldiers were flown by air ambulance to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The identities of the two fatalities are not expected to be released to the public until after the families are notified.

Army officials will investigate the cause of the accident.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) posted her condolences over the deaths. “Words can’t express my gratitude for their service and sacrifice,” she wrote.

The crash represents the second fatal accident involving Army personnel in Alaska this year.

In April, three soldiers were killed when two helicopters collided while flying to Fort Wainwright. Two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters collided with each other near Healy, Alaska, while returning from a training flight.

