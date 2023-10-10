Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel, Issues Bomb Threat, Stops Traffic for Hours

A man was arrested Monday afternoon after climbing the famous Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, California, and claiming to have a bomb.

Though the threat was a hoax, the incident caused authorities to close off the Santa Monica pier and snarled traffic across the west side of Los Angeles — already difficult during rush hour — for many miles in all directions.

The Santa Monica Daily Press reported:

The Santa Monica Pier was evacuated after an unidentified suspect climbed onto the Ferris Wheel and was overheard by witnesses saying he had a bomb. “Our officers are currently evacuating Pacific Park and the Pier and our Crisis Negotiation Team is contacting the subject who appears to be in crisis,” said a statement by SMPD at about 3:45 p.m. on Monday. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel continued to evacuate all individuals on the Ferris wheel and SMPD announced the suspect was in custody at about 5 p.m. The area was reopened to the public at about 5:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Times noted that passengers on the Ferris wheel, which had to be stopped, were evacuated by firefighters using a lift. Police assumed the man actually had a bomb until confirming that he did not.

