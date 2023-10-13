Jews Warned of Threats Worldwide on Hamas ‘Day of Jihad’

A masked Palestinian militant of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), holds-up his rifle on September 2, 2014 in Gaza city during a rally to celebrate a week after the Egypt-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel announced on September 1, 2014 it will expropriate 400 hectares …
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

Jews in the United States and elsewhere are weighing whether to go to school or work Friday, as the Palestinian terror group Hamas has declared a “Day of Jihad” and encouraged its supporters to stage protests and rise up in revolt against Israel.

As Breitbart News noted earlier this week, Hamas chose Friday, the traditional Islamic day of gathering — and, coincidentally, a day for the release of ‘Friday the 13th”-themed Halloween horror movies — to encourage worldwide demonstrations of support.

In many U.S. cities, police stepped up patrols of downtown areas, and of Jewish institutions, including schools and synagogues.

Many Jewish families were debating whether or not to send children to school:

The Israeli government warned citizens abroad to avoid pro-Palestinian protests, which it said had been organized to harm Israelis and Jews:

There was a stabbing attack Friday at the Israeli embassy in Beijing, leading a local synagogue to cancel Sabbath services.

