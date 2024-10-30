U.S. Marines Successfully Test Israel’s Iron Dome System

The U.S. Marines have successfully tested a modified version of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which was invented in Israel and developed with funding from the United States.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said Tuesday:

The system is based on an American radar and command-and-control center, combined with the Iron Dome (Tamir) interceptor and a mobile launcher developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Raytheon as a prime contractor. During the training, the Marines fully operated the system, leading to the successful interception of targets. Additionally, the continuous launch capability of the Iron Dome interceptors from a mobile launcher, developed specifically for the Marines, was tested. The training followed the completion of an entire training program and a series of tests as part of the development and acquisition plan led by the Marines to assess a new prototype system for medium-range intercept capability (MRIC). The successful training demonstrated the forces’ proficiency in fully operating the system, the performance of the mobile launcher developed for the Marines, and the capabilities of the Iron Dome interceptor in relevant and challenging interception scenarios. The Tamir interceptor can intercept cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and various rockets, artillery shells, and mortars. The interceptor is developed by Rafael, which partnered with Raytheon as prime contractor in adapting it to the Marine Corps’s configuration and in training support. The success of the live-fire exercise marks a significant milestone toward the operational deployment of the first prototype battery for the Marines.

The Iron Dome is often touted as an example of how U.S. aid to Israel helps America as well by funding advanced research and development by Israeli scientists and engineers that can then be used to strengthen U.S. forces.

