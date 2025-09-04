Exclusive Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Support Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Defense System

Americans overwhelmingly support President Donald Trump’s vision for a “Golden Dome” missile defense system, an exclusive poll from Building America’s Future reveals.

Trump announced his plans to move forward with the Golden Dome in May, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is wholly on board, deeming it an absolute “game changer.”

“It’s a generational investment in the security of America and Americans,” Hegseth said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this bold initiative. We’re going to get to work on it.”

Trump has estimated that it will take three to four years to complete the project. That aside, the “big, beautiful bill” contained a $25 billion investment for the project, which will see its first “major test” in 2028.

“We’ll have it done in about three years. Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space,” Trump said in May.

“Canada has called us and they want to be a part of it,” Trump added. “So, we’ll be talking to them. They want to have protection, also.”

Americans appear to be on board with this vision as well.

Key findings per the Building America’s Future memo are as follows:

Our research shows that voters strongly believe that: 1. The Golden Dome project is an important step to support American national security,

2. This project is a sound use of taxpayer money and is worth significant investment, and

3. A project this important requires trusted and proven partners to get it done.

According to the polling memo, 83 percent of general election voters support a U.S. investment in “advanced missile defense systems,” and “a majority believes it should be a top national security priority for the U.S. government.”

Further, 64 percent of Republican primary voters, specifically, support the Golden Dome missile defense proposal. Perhaps what is more, 81 percent of Republican primary voters said they would still support the Golden Dome project if the total cost to taxpayers “could ultimately reach as high as $175 billion over the next three years.”

This coincides with the reality that over three-quarters of general election voters are concerned about China’s military capabilities.

The survey was taken June 12-3, 2025, among 1,000 likely general election voters nationwide. It has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error. The portion of the survey revealing the sentiments of likely GOP primary voters was taken July 28-29, 2025, among 800 likely GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.