Trump: U.S. Will Act on Greenland ‘Whether They Like It or Not’

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters following a roundtable with top oil executives and several Cabinet members in the East Room, asserted that the United States will take action on Greenland.

During the press Q&A portion of the event, Trump stated:

Right now, we are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor. I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.

The comments follow as France, Germany, and Poland coordinate with other European nations to respond to the Trump administration’s push to acquire Greenland. Earlier this week, leaders from Canada and multiple NATO allies—including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and the United Kingdom—signed a joint statement affirming that decisions about Greenland’s future should be made solely by Denmark and the people of Greenland.

President Trump’s renewed push also comes just weeks after he appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as U.S. Special Envoy to Greenland. Trump said Landry “understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security” and will help advance “the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies.” Earlier in 2025, Vice President JD Vance visited the island, where he relayed a message of support from the president, underscoring the administration’s long-term focus on bringing Greenland under American jurisdiction.

According to Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the administration’s view that Greenland should be part of the United States has been consistent since Trump’s first term. Speaking earlier this week, Miller said, “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland,” and questioned Denmark’s right to control the island, asking, “What is the basis of their territorial claim? What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark?”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any annexation of Greenland by force would dismantle NATO and fracture transatlantic security. Meanwhile, Canada has taken symbolic steps to bolster Denmark’s position, with Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Governor General Mary Simon announcing plans to open a consulate in Nuuk. Prime Minister Mark Carney also joined European leaders in a declaration emphasizing that decisions about Greenland rest solely with Denmark and its citizens.