New York Man, 55, Dead After Being Punched out on Subway Platform

A 55-year-old Brooklyn man is dead following being punched in the face by an unidentified assailant in New York’s Penn Station on Saturday night.

The train passenger apparently bumped into the suspect on the northbound C and E train platform at the 34th Street-Penn subway station just before 7 p.m., law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

That exploded into a heated argument.

Police sources said the suspected then pummeled the man’s face, causing the victim to stumble around the platform for a few minutes before he collapsed.

The attacker fled. The Post obtained a blurry photo of the suspect on the platform.

The victim was unresponsive when police found him just before 7 p.m. following a 911 call of an unconscious man on the platform, a law enforcement source said.

“First responders attempted life-saving measures before the man was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” the Post reported.

The New York Police Department told the Gothamist and an investigation remains ongoing and no arrest had been made as of late Saturday.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s identity.

The assailant apparently remains at large.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.