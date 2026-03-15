Watch: Nicole Kidman Goes to Church Before the Oscars Because It ‘Centers’ Her

Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman says that she always attends church on Sundays and will be doing so ahead of the Oscars this year because it “centers” her.

Kidman confessed her religiosity while speaking to Variety.

After being asked how she prepares herself ahead of the Oscars, Kidman responded, “Well, this is crazy, but I’m going to church in the morning.”

When asked why it is important to her, she replied, “It centers me. It’s what I do on a Sunday.”

She also noted that she doesn’t allow her children to attend any of the late-night Oscars after parties, and insisted that she’ll just go home and go to bed herself.

Kidman only just divorced Kieth Urban, her husband of 19 years, with whom she has two daughters.

But perhaps showing her devotion to her religious ideals, Kidman and her now ex-, country star Keith Urban, named their daughters Faith and Sunday.

Kidman also has two children, Connor and Isabella, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Still, despite her religious ideals, many criticized Kidman for her silence on the creepy, pornographic Balenciaga BDSM-themed advertisements featuring children back in 2022. Kidman was a key brand ambassador for the luxury clothing company at the time.

The company later apologized for the creepy ad campaign.

The Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will air starting at 7 p.m. EDT.

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