Sharon Osbourne Urges Celebrities to Stop Preaching Politics at Awards Shows: ‘Joe Public Needs a F**king Break’

Sharon Osbourne has a message for Hollywood elites when they are accepting awards: keep your mouth shut about your politics.

The wife of the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne said that Americans are fed up with actors popping off about politics, especially at awards shows. She also said people just need an escape with their entertainment during her appearance on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

As they warmed up to the topic, Sharon told her son, Jack, that “everybody needs relief from what’s going on in the world.”

“Everybody needs that escape. And the thing is, it’s like I understand that people get really emotional about things politically,” she said.

“So, when they are on TV knowing that there’s 15 [to] 16 million people in this country alone watching, they want to use that platform to show everybody how emotional they personally are about a situation,” she added.

“And I get it, but they’ve also got to get that Joe Public needs a fucking break.”

Osbourne suggested that these actors and Hollywood elitists should reserve their politics to their personal platforms, movies, podcasts, and websites. She also reminded them that many Americans are “up to here” with politics, are already “living in fear,” and they don’t need actors piling more anxieties on them.

Jack added that it seems to be a “waste of your moment” to just spout off on the same slogans and ideas that everyone else is already saying. “Where’s the originality?” he asked.

Sharon was married to the Black Sabbath leadman for 43 years when he died last July at 76. She shared three children with Ozzy, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly. The rocker had two other children with former wife Thelma Riley, Louis and Jessica. Ozzy and Thelma also had an adopted son, Elliot.

Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly, has also been in the news recently as she fought against a backlash resulting from her extreme weight loss.

After fighting her weight for years, Kelly appeared in public in a gaunt condition this month and was quickly lambasted by critics. In comments since, she called the U.S. fat-phobic and gave the example of her life to show it.

“I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic. … I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible — but I got more shit for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane,” she said

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