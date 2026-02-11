President of Argentina Javier Milei used a Tuesday video message to applaud President Donald Trump as an “example of courage and leadership” after the capture of Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Milei was originally slated to attend Tuesday’s Hispanic Prosperity Gala, hosted by the Latino Wall Street at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida — but could not travel due to scheduling conflicts. The event’s organizers awarded Milei the Economic Freedom Award.

The Argentine President delivered his acceptance speech remotely through a video message addressing those gathered at Mar-a-Lago in which he ratified his fierce alliance with the United States, stressing, “In foreign policy, good and expediency converge, because freedom is the mother of prosperity.”

Milei highlighted Argentina’s honor of being invited to form part of President Trump’s international Board of Peace initiative in the face of the “ineffectiveness or the inaction of multilateral organizations, will stand up for peace and security throughout the world.”

“An example of courage and leadership that has forcefully manifested in our own Hemisphere, setting narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro up for trial,” Milei said. “A tyrant who not set his country into the most abject misery, but also commanded a bloody regime where death and torture were the order of the day.”

During his speech, Milei said past Argentine governments decided to ally it with socialist dictatorships from all over the world, “betraying those principles our liberators fought and died for.” The Argentine President emphasized that as a result, his administration decided to return to the West together with the United States, Israel, and the rest of the free world.

“After wandering toward the precipice, we celebrate that the West is recovering its values under the leadership of the United States,” Milei continued.

“I am hopeful that the model of freedom will be replicated throughout our continent, until socialism becomes nothing more than a bad memory.”

“In the meantime, we cannot afford to let our guard down for a second, remembering that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance,” he explained. “May God bless America, may God bless the Argentine Republic, may the forces of heaven be with us, and long live freedom, dammit!”