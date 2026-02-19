SOUTHCOM Commander Makes Surprise Visit to Venezuela

United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) commander, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, met with Venezuela’s “acting President” Delcy Rodríguez and other members of the nation’s socialist regime Wednesday in a surprise visit to Caracas.

Gen. Donovan’s visit marks the first time a U.S. military delegation visits Venezuela since the January 3 arrest of deposed socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Donovan’s hours-long lightning visit occurred hours after Rodríguez met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The SOUTHCOM commander was accompanied by Ambassador Laura F. Dogu, Chargé d’Affaires to the Venezuela Affairs Unit (VAU) and by Joseph M. Humire, U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas.

“During the meeting, the leaders reiterated the United States’ commitment to a free, safe and prosperous Venezuela for the Venezuelan people, the United States, and the Western Hemisphere,” SOUTHCOM said in a press release.

“Discussions focused on the security environment, steps to ensure the implementation of President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan – particularly the stabilization of Venezuela – and the importance of shared security across the Western Hemisphere,” the statement concluded.

In a social media post, SOUTHCOM detailed that Gen. Donovan began his agenda by meeting with his team of Joint Force service members, “once again standing watch at U.S. Embassy facilities – and his interagency partners.”

The commander then met with the Venezuelan interim authorities to assess the security situation in the country, He then met with interim authorities to assess the security situation, ensure implementation of President Trump’s three-phase plan towards restoring democracy in Venezuela, and advance the goal of a “Venezuela aligned with the United States.”

“The United States reaffirms its commitment to a free, secure, and prosperous Venezuela for the Venezuelan people, the United States, and the Western Hemisphere. SOUTHCOM is committed to advancing the National Security Strategy by working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous future for the hemisphere,” the U.S. embassy in Caracas said on a social media post alongside a Spanish translation of SOUTHCOM’s press release.

According to Venezuelan Communications Minster Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello were present in Donovan’s meeting with Rodríguez. Both Padrino López and Cabello, key members of the socialist regime’s top brass, are actively wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges.

“During the meeting, both countries agreed to work on designing a bilateral cooperation agenda to combat illicit drug trafficking in our region and migration, among other issues,” Pérez Pirela wrote.

“The meeting reaffirms that diplomacy should be the mechanism for resolving differences and addressing issues of binational and regional interest to all parties,” he concluded.

Last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited Venezuela and met with Rodríguez and other regime officials. Among other activities, Sec. Wright’s agenda included a visit to an oil field operated by California-based company Chevron.