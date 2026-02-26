Kristi Noem: Deep State Officials Bugged My Phone, Computer

Deep State activists within the Department of Homeland Security secretly bugged the phones and computers used by top political appointees, agency chief Kristi Noem told the PBD Podcast.

Elon Musk’s deputies “helped me identify [the Deep State allies who] downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me, to record our meetings,” Noem said on February 26, adding:

They had done that to several of the politicals, and so we ended up bringing in [outside tech] people … [and we] didn’t have those technology experts here in the department looking at all of our laptops and our phones and recognizing that kind of software.

“I always believed when people talked about the deep state before that it existed: I never would have dreamed that it was as bad as it is,” she said. “I’m still every day trying to dig out people who don’t love America, not just [those] who work at this department, but also work throughout the federal government.”

Many top officials expect their conversations to be bugged by China, which has deeply penetrated the U.S. telecommunications system.

The Deep State actors also had their own spy base within the DHS building, she said:

I just found the other day a whole room on this [DHS headquarters] campus that was a secret SCIF secure facility [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] that had files nobody knew existed. So we just happened to have an employee walk by a door and wonder what it was. Started asking questions. We went there. There was individuals working there that had secret files that nobody knew about on some of these most controversial topics, like that. And now I’ve got that turned over to attorneys, and we’re getting to the bottom of what exactly happened there.

Noem also said she is trying to reconstruct the movement of scientists through U.S. government and Chinese laboratories before the coronavirus crash:

I also have national labs under my jurisdiction, they [have] scientists that participated with that [China-based] Wuhan lab. [We’re studying] how they were traveling back and forth between each other, and working on those experiments.

“It’s been eye-opening,” she said.