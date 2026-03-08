Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel shared an update that “normal operations resumed” at Kansas City International Airport after a potential threat earlier led to the evacuation.

Patel revealed in a post on X that FBI agents and law enforcement officials “quickly responded to the scene and secured the area.” Patel also explained that the airport terminal was “swept” and “cleared.”

“The threat was reviewed and determined not to be credible,” Patel wrote. “Terminal has been swept, cleared, and normal operations resumed.”

“Threats like these are a federal crime,” Patel added. “FBI and law enforcement partners will fully investigate and bring to justice anyone responsible.”

Patel’s update comes after “sections of the airport” were evacuated as a safety precaution “after a threat was reported,” according to Fox4KC News.

“Roads leading to the entrance of the airport from Interstate 29 were blocked off,” and more than 100 flight delays were reported, according to the outlet:

Roads leading to the entrance of the airport from Interstate 29 were blocked off, with all cars being redirected to cell phone lots. The roads are expected to reopen soon, and halts on departures are also expected to be lifted. According to Flight Aware, there are 127 delays and two cancellations being reported at KCI.

Video footage posted to social media showed people at the airport being evacuated over the potential threat.

In a post on X, Kansas City International Airport, which is located in Missouri, also confirmed that the airport terminal was “re-opened.”