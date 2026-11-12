Nicole Kidman to receive honorary Cesar Award in Paris

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman is set to receive an honorary Cesar Award in France this February.

The film academy said it is honoring Kidman for her body of work because she “has never allowed her status as a star to dictate her artistic choices.”

Kidman, 59, is known for her films Days of Thunder, The Hours, Practical Magic, Moulin Rouge and Eyes Wide Shut.

In recent years, she has starred in numerous limited series and TV shows, as well, including Big Little Lies and Scarpetta.