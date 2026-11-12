President Donald Trump’s administration broke deportation records, set by the administration last year, in Fiscal Year 2026 — removing close to half a million illegal aliens from the United States.

The data, published Thursday, had long been sought by Republican congressmen hoping to get a full picture of the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed that the agency deported the highest number of illegal aliens in a single fiscal year in 2026, sending more than 483,000 illegal aliens back to their home countries.

For context, the number of deportations executed by the Trump administration in Fiscal Year 2026 is nearly the equivalent of three fiscal years under former President Joe Biden.

The record-high deportations are eight times as many as the deportations carried out by the Biden administration in Fiscal Year 2021, when fewer than 60,000 illegal aliens were deported.

The previous record was set by the Trump administration last fiscal year when about 442,640 deportations were carried out. The data does not distinguish between removals at the nation’s border and deportations from the United States interior.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the brave men and women of ICE, who just broke more historic records,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “Fiscal Year 2026 saw the highest number of ICE deportations and arrests for any year in ICE’s history.”

As noted by Mullin, ICE similarly broke records for illegal alien arrests, taking more than 491,000 illegal aliens into the agency’s custody in Fiscal Year 2026. These arrests include almost 475,000 administrative arrests, which are those arrests of illegal aliens who have committed civil immigration crimes.

In August alone, ICE agents arrested more than 50,000 illegal aliens across the United States — the highest number of arrests for a single month in the agency’s history.

“The total number of ICE arrests in Fiscal Year 2026 was more than all three full fiscal years under Biden combined, as the patriots of ICE work around the clock to make America safe again,” Mullin said. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.