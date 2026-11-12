Dan Hicks, Longtime voice of PGA Tour and Olympics, Passes Away at 64

Dan Hicks, the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster known as the voice of the Olympics and the PGA Tour, died Wednesday after an acute illness, his family reports.

Hicks was 64 years old.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” said Hicks’ wife, longtime ESPN host Hannah Storm. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter, and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful, and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.

“Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.”

Hicks began his career at NBC in 1992, rising through the ranks to ultimately become the network’s lead broadcaster in 2000. Among many of the famous calls Hicks was noted for while calling not just the PGA Tour and the Olympics, but also Tiger Woods’ 2008 victory at Torrey Pines, where, instead of immediately seizing on the moment, he let the excitement build and delivered one of the most understated yet unforgettable calls of all time.

“Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend, and person,” said NBC Sports’ Rick Cordella, Sam Flood, and Molly Solomon in a joint statement. “In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

“From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame Football, numerous other high-profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan’s blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades. But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.

“Our heartfelt condolences and love to his wife, Hannah, and his daughters, Hannah, Ellery, and Riley.”