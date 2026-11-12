Nolte: Trans Characters Will Finally Disappear from TV Next Season

There were seven trans characters during the 2025-2026 television season. None of them will be returning. The far-left fascists at GLAAD report this as a bad thing.

The groomers at GLAAD are also upset no gay characters appeared in last year’s animated and family films.

Gay characters should not be anywhere near programming aimed at kids. Content aimed at kids should be about protecting their innocence, not shattering and perverting it.

For us Normal People who don’t want our kids groomed and prefer characters we can relate to — as opposed to a guy in a dress — this is all good news.

“The overall percentage of films [with LGBTQ characters] is down to 20.4%, a 28% decrease in the percentage of inclusive films in just three years from the record high 28.5% of films in our 2023 study,” laments GLAAD. “Further, the majority of LGBTQ characters appeared in smaller roles.”

Good.

Now we get to the really good news…

“There were zero transgender characters counted in the 225 films released by ten top distributors last year. LGBTQ characters were also completely absent from animated/family films,” reads GLAAD’s report. “Our research also found a concerning drop in LGBTQ characters of color, down to 30% of all LGBTQ characters from 36% in the prior study. This is the lowest percentage of LGBTQ characters of color this study has counted in nine editions.”

The far-left Wrap adds, “Out of 386 LGBTQ+ characters on TV from the 2025-2026 season, only seven were trans, an almost 80% decrease in representation. And none of those seven characters will return in the next TV season.”

As I have said a hundred times on this platform: Hollywood should make entertainment for everyone, including homosexuals. But that is a niche market because the vast majority of us who are straight cannot relate to gay romance and are made uncomfortable by same-sex intimacy.

Sure, there are exceptions.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) is an exception. The lead character, Freddie Mercury, might be gay, but his sexuality has little to do with his identity.

Can You Ever Forgive Me (2018) features two gay characters. Again, though, their sexuality does not define who they are, and they are both deeply flawed and fascinating.

The Crying Game (1992) has some eye-covering moments, but it worked because it is a touching, surprising, and absorbing movie about friendship, regret, and redemption.

Granted, I’m so appalled by the collapse of modern storytelling, woketardery, and everything being gay these days that I simply stopped watching modern-day TV. Based on what I have been exposed to, the gay element turns me off because it’s so shallow, predictable, and trite. Gay characters are always good, righteous, and therefore boring. Instead of being presented with an interesting character, we’re lectured about how awesome it is to be gay. That’s not entertainment. Rather, it’s propaganda, and propaganda is shallow, boring, and offers no nourishment.

The trans stuff is even more ridiculous. Expecting me to take a man in a dress seriously? Don’t hold your breath. It is never going to happen.

Mainstream audiences are sick of this stuff, so Hollywood is finally phasing it out.

Purely by chance, last night I watched a 50-year-old rerun of The Streets of San Francisco. The episode featured a murder victim obviously based on Truman Capote. The character was a gay man who lived with another man. The gay element is obvious to adults, but presented matter-of-factly and in a way that would not corrupt little kids. The gay man was a victim, yes, but he was also a full-blooded human being — flawed and ambitious to a fault. His sexuality was not his identity.

That’s how you do it.

Gay, straight, whatever… We are all human beings, and no one cares about your sex life.