Turning Point USA: Witnesses, Video, and Police Report Do Not Support Assault Claim at Event

A former Rutgers University student who says she previously served as a volunteer chapter vice president for Turning Point USA at the school claims she was assaulted at one of their chapter events. Turning Point USA, however, strongly denies any involvement by its staff and says its investigation found no evidence that a sexual assault occurred.

Moreover, the woman filed a report of the alleged incident with local police, but there has been no update on the status of their investigation, according to a report by TMZ.

“When we were notified of the incident in October, more than 3 months after the July event in question, we immediately launched an internal investigation and attempted to interview all those involved,” a legal representative for Turning Point USA told the outlet.

“While multiple people in the room or with knowledge of the incident provided statements, videos, and text messages, [the accuser] declined to participate on four different occasions,” the representative added.

The representative went on to explain that “the room in which the alleged incident occurred was not part of the Turning Point USA room block,” adding that “individuals independently booked that room.”

Turning Point USA added that all those who were interviewed “were adamant that no sexual assault occurred,” noting that the police report “also doesn’t include any allegations of sexual assault.”

The organization also noted that the male student who was accused in the alleged incident “was removed from the event the next day following an unrelated matter, after which he was immediately disinvited from future events and has no affiliation with the organization.”

“At no point were any TPUSA staff involved, nor was staff made aware of these allegations during the event,” TPUSA said. “Had they been brought to our attention, we would have immediately assisted the student in engaging law enforcement and provided all necessary support.”

“Student safety remains our top priority,” Turning Point USA asserted.

While TMZ recently began covering Turning Point USA, the outlet failed to report on a series of attacks the organization has faced in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested at the University of Texas at Tyler after allegedly assaulting a Turning Point USA field representative and two students with a cane during a campus event.

Last week, an unhinged leftist was arrested after he was caught on video appearing to backhand a Turning Point Action volunteer in the face at a polling location in Laconia, New Hampshire.

The following day, two men were arrested and charged with plotting to throw objects at attendees of a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico.