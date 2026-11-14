Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s asylum restrictions

Nov. 13 (UPI) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump’s restrictions on asylum at the southern border, setting up a major legal test of his administration’s immigration policies.

The justices granted the administration’s appeal in Mullin v. Refugee and Immigrant, limiting their review to the first two questions presented in the government’s petition.

The case centers on a proclamation Trump signed on his first day back in office, declaring an “invasion” at the southern border and barring migrants entering illegally from applying for asylum.

Lower courts blocked the restrictions, finding that Trump exceeded his authority. The policy has remained in effect while the administration appeals.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments this term and issue a decision by summer, The Hill reported.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer defended the restrictions as a central part of Trump’s efforts to stop illegal border crossings.

In court filings, Sauer warned that allowing the lower court ruling to stand would undermine border security and leave the United States vulnerable to drug trafficking, weapons smuggling and cartel activity.

The American Civil Liberties Union and immigration advocacy groups challenged the proclamation, arguing that federal law protects the right of migrants to seek asylum regardless of how they enter the country.

“The president does not have the right to unilaterally override the protections Congress has afforded those fleeing danger,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, in a statement. “The courts are right to reject this unprecedented power grab that would put countless lives in danger. We look forward to making our case before the Supreme Court.”

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled the restrictions exceeded Trump’s authority and blocked them.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the ruling in April, prompting the administration’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

The case is among the highest-profile legal challenges to Trump’s second-term immigration crackdown.