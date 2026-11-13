Six More Women Accuse Russell Brand of Sexual Misconduct

Six more women have emerged to accuse comedian Russell Brand of sexual assault, on the tail of the podcaster’s conviction and ten-year sentence.

Brand was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault in the U.K. and handed a ten-year prison sentence on Monday.

Before sentencing, Brand’s lawyer said his client was “a fundamentally different person today” than he was years ago during the height of his fame, the BBC reported.

Now it appears that Brand’s troubles are growing.

The new accusations were revealed only days after Brand’s sentence was handed down, Variety reported.

The women’s stories were already known by the Times but were not able to be reported due to the ongoing trial.

The paper claims it took “extensive steps” to confirm the allegations, and none of the women received payments for their stories.

One of the women says that between 2005 and 2015, Brand offered her cash for sex. “Please I just need to have sex with you, I will pay you,” she claims.

One of the women claims that she was a guest on Brand’s show after winning a BBC 6 Music competition. She saw the comedian on and off for several years and claims he asked her to lick his toilet seat, but she refused. She added that Brand “seemed pissed off that I wouldn’t let him humiliate me.”

A third woman claims that she met Brand through a mutual acquaintance and had sex with him. But when she told him he was hurting her and asked him to stop, he refused. Despite her pleading with him to stop, he has claimed their sexual encounter was consensual, the woman claims.

Several others also told the Times that they also asked Brand to stop his sexual advances, but he refused.

The Metropolitan Police have also claimed that it has taken reports from several other women who are accusing Brand of assault. Met chief Mark Rowley added he “wouldn’t be surprised” if there are more victims.

It is unknown if authorities will charge Brand over these new cases.

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