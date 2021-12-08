Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 27: Big Joey Biden Gets (Fake) Tough on Dictators, Guest: Rep. Greg Murphy

China laughs at President Biden’s hoax “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing Olympics. Breitbart News Daily Podcast host Alex Marlow explains why we should have a real boycott of the genocide games, though Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) disagree. Is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin making moves to reestablish the Soviet Union? Not if Big Joey Biden can help it! An advocate for illegal aliens is set to take over a top immigration enforcement post. Arch-globalist Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen all of a sudden appears to be at least a little skeptical of the New World Order. Plus, the latest in the Jussie “Juicy” Smollett trial. Our guest today is Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC). We discuss the threat social media poses to our health, an apparent resurgence in fentanyl deaths in the U.S., health care heroes getting pink slips for failing to get “the jab,” and whether Joe Biden is guilty of literal murder.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

