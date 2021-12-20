Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 34: Christmas Comes Early! BBB DOA, Biden Legacy in Ruins, Guest: Monica Crowley

Christmas has come early! Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson fills in for Alex Marlow and dives into President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, which is now dead on arrival. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will not support the bill, virtually sinking Biden’s signature legislative agenda six days before Santa comes down the chimney. Where does the Brandon administration go from here? The reactions from the left and certain establishment media types are pretty comical, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calling B.S. on MSNBC. Plus, apprehensions at our southern border broke another record in November, leaving Sheriff Joe and his Border Czar Kamala holding a bag of hot mess with no end in sight as they head into an election year. Today’s podcast guest is Monica Crowley who discusses the Manchin takedown of Brandon’s BBB and where the Democrats could possibly head next.

