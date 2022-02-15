Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 73: It Was a JOKE! Stupid, Lazy Media Again Distorts Russia/Ukraine Narrative; Guest: Christian Toto on Hollywood’s Rapid Decline

Host Alex Marlow breaks down one of the most surreal stories of the year: the entirety of the establishment media’s insistence that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, specifically on February 16, because of an ironic statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. You might recall that Zelensky is a professional comedian, so maybe that explains the confusion; but it all seems to stem from some (probably) fake news by fake news blog Politico. The Canadian truckers got a big win yesterday with Ontario committing to drop their mandates. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by invoking emergency powers in an unprecedented move. The totalitarianism of the left again rears its ugly head in new—yet entirely expected—ways. Next, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against the New York Times was summarily dismissed by a Clinton-appointed judge while the jury is still deliberating over a verdict in the trial. Then, we give you the latest on America’s mask schizophrenia, the destruction of our cities, and the disgracefulness of the Beijing Genocide Games in China. Our guest today is Christian Toto, a veteran of conservative new media, who discusses his book Virtue Bombs, which chronicles the relatively rapid—yet also seemingly kind of slow—descent of Hollywood into ideological wokeism at the expense of art and aesthetics. And our caller of the day, Eric from Pennsylvania, synthesizes everything that’s going on.

