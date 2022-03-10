Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 90: With World on Fire, Disney Is Still Woke; Guest: Rep. Mo Brooks

On today’s podcast, Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson, filling for host Alex Marlow, tackles Disney’s woke hypocrisy. Disney is protesting Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which is heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. This is the same Disney that filmed Mulan in a city that houses a slave labor camp in China. They were silent about that but are now loud and clear about the Florida bill. The company felt heat internally, and now CEO Bob Chapek has decided to go public. Jerome breaks it down. Plus, yesterday saw another record day for gas prices across the country. What is President Biden’s solution? Our guest today is Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), and our caller of the day, Kim from Ohio, says her trucking company is in peril because of the price of fuel.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

