Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 97: Ketanji Brown Jackson: Weak on Crime, Tough on America; Guests: Investigative Reporter John Solomon, Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Host Alex Marlow recaps the first day of the Senate’s Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings. She seems like a nice lady, but how on earth can a supporter of the anti-constitution 1619 Project defend, you know, our Constitution for a living from the highest court in the land? Not to mention, she is weak on crime and sympathetic to CRT. But, hey, she checks all the right boxes, so she must be a genius. Also, Alex discusses how male UPenn swimmer, cheater, and hoaxer Lia Thomas probably threw swimming races to gain credibility with the public. Then, Alex details how more woke corporations—especially Disney—are eating themselves alive. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal has all of a sudden realized that Elon Musk really, really, really loves China. And Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has assembled a counsel of woke corporate elites with no record of defending our borders to help him solve the border crisis. We have two terrific guests today. First, John Solomon, investigative journalist and founder of Just The News, gives an excellent assessment of the Russian/Ukraine situation. Next, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) recaps her opening remarks at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing yesterday, and she lays out her strategy for the Q&A portion of the hearing today.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

