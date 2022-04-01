Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 105: Big Joey Back on the Drill, Baby, Drill Train! Guests: Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Drill, baby, drill! President Joe Biden has done a 180 on energy as he looks to lower gas prices across the country. Big Joey needs a bailout now from the oil and gas industry to produce more, which will go along with his authorization of tapping the nation’s strategic reserves to the tune of a million barrels a day for six months. Wonder how the green AOC/Bernie crowd feels about this? Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, breaks it down. Then, Biden acknowledged International Transgender Visibility Day by not telling the truth on bills banning teachers from talking/teaching about sex to kindergarteners. Plus, the southern border is about to go from really bad to worse. Our first guest is Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (U.S. Army, ret.) who analyzes the latest on the Ukraine situation and how we need to keep a close eye on China. The second guest is Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) who discusses the Biden border crisis and how the lawless activity of Hunter Biden could be an impeachable offense for President Biden. Mullin also explains the resolution he’s introduced to expunge President Trump’s first impeachment.

