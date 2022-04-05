Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 107: ‘Rigged’ Documentary Reveals Secrets; Guests: David Bossie on His New Film, TX A.G. Ken Paxton on Open Border and Suing Google

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s discussion with the Title 42 COVID miracle. Despite the federal government approving more emergency funds to fight COVID-19, we have apparently defeated the China virus south of our border; thus we’re removing a crucial additional layer of protection that makes Americans a little more safe from diseases. Why? Because Big Joey Biden feels like it. Last night, Breitbart News broke the 125-page document that comprises the Biden administration’s plan to address the border issue. Needless to say, it is not going to work and will lead to a lot more chaos. Meanwhile fentanyl overdoses are spiking. And then, with new revelations of apparent atrocities in Ukraine, Joe Biden is calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Is he wrong? Probably not, but what is he going to do about it? We know the answer to that one – exactly what Washington has done to stop Hunter Biden: nothing. Plus, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cleared another confirmation hurdle thanks to Republicans and the trans panic in Florida somehow is getting worse, and much more. Our first guest today is Citizens United President David Bossie who has a new documentary premiering today called Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump. It is really good, and Alex explains why as we get into some of its revelations. Our second guest is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who explains what he is doing to fight back against the removal of Title 42; and we get updates on his massive lawsuit against Google and his primary campaign battle against George P. Bush.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

