Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 109: BIDENSANITY: Cell Phones for Illegal Aliens! Guest: Lee Zeldin on Iran Deal Revival, NYC Crime Wave

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s discussion with big immigration news. The Biden administration is handing out cell phones to illegal aliens – and they’re defending it! We then get into Breitbart News’ exclusive report on illegal alien crime and how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has devised a creative way to deal with the massive influx of illegal immigrants into his state. And, of course, we have an update on our collective trans panic, and we call out Republicans who have failed to stop the anti-science sexualization of young children. The groomer-defenders are not merely Democrats. We then get into some horrifying headlines out of China, including one involving organ harvesting. Our guest today is Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is also running for governor of New York and is within striking distance of actually pulling off an upset victory there against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. He discusses his campaign, the Democrats’ attempts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, how he plans to address the crime wave in New York City, and how illegal immigration affects those in non-border states. And finally, we have our caller of the day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

