Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 124: 2022, the New 1984: Biden Launches Literal Ministry of Truth; Guest: David Bossie on the Rigged Election

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with the news that the Biden administration is literally launching a Ministry of Truth. The term “Orwellian” is thrown around a lot these days, but it’s kind of hard to resist when you have a government initiative to police misinformation online. Nineteen Eighty-Four is a novel, not a handbook. Of course, this new effort was likely accelerated, if not outright inspired, by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s planned purchase of Twitter. Speaking of Musk, Alex brings you the details of the left’s ongoing meltdown over the billionaire’s purchase of the social media platform. We remain cautiously unconvinced that the China-tied Musk will actually be able to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party on issues of free speech when he makes so much money from China. But we certainly will give him a shot. In the meantime, the left is test driving some anti-Musk talking points, which Alex breaks down. Also in the opening, Alex explains how President Biden has failed to make good on any of the three key promises he made to the public on the campaign trail. Then, Alex launches into some headlines on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Dr. Anthony Fauci kind of declaring an end to the COVID pandemic, a trans prisoner who raped a woman in formerly all-female area of a correction facility, and much more. Our guest today is David Bossie, president of Citizens United and producer of the documentary Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump. He discusses the left’s latest efforts to cancel the film, a major victory he scored over Mark Zuckerberg, and Breitbart News’ role in the success of it all. Then, our caller of the day is Mike in Texas, who said he’s a college professor and that some of his students, even smart and capable ones, shouldn’t even be in college let alone get a government-guaranteed student loan to pay for it. They should’ve gone to trade schools instead, he explains. A fascinating perspective.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

