Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 126: Ministry of My Truth: Biden’s Censorship Czar Gets Weird; Guest: Catherine Engelbrecht on Apparent Vote Fraud Evidence

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast by with a report on some of the equally whacky and disturbing information uncovered over the weekend about Big Joey The Biden’s chosen leader of our new Ministry of Truth, far-left millennial Nina Jankowicz. Also, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dunked on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), which we admit, was pretty epic, but he’s still a pro-Chinese Communist Party guy who just dealt a major blow to President Trump’s Truth Social; and yet, most of the right is celebrating it. The White House Correspondents Association dinner returned over the weekend. President Biden got mocked a lot, but don’t be fooled; Big Joey doesn’t even remember going to the event, and in fact, he wasn’t quite sure where he was at the time. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took a delegation of Democrats to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky. A genius move or an escalation with regards to Russia? Alex discusses this in the opening, plus much more. Our guest today is Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder of True The Vote and star of Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules documentary, which is starting to roll out today. True The Vote’s research is the key to the film, and Catherine deserves a lot of credit. And finally, of course, we have our caller of the day.

