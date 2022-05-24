Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 142: Biden Blows It on Baby Formula, Primary Day Preview, Guest: Trump-Endorsed NC Senate Nominee Rep. Ted Budd

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a preview of primary races where President Trump, who typically picks winners, has some uphill battles. Then he gives an update on the monkeypox (Is it kind of an STD now?), Biden’s weak response to the baby formula crisis and tanking approval ratings, Stacey Abrams trashing her own state of Georgia, and shocking images from our border. Then, he speaks to Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), who just won a hard-fought Senate primary and is headed to the general election in November. It might be a tough race, but it will also certainly will be an expensive one. You get to know him in this interview. Finally, we also have our call of the day which touches on one word: plastics.

