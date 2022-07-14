Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 176: Are We Already Socialist? Special Interview with Newt Gingrich

We have no monologue on today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast, but we have a special interview with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich about his new book, Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future. Newt discusses the authoritarian impulse permeating our elite, the stakes of stakeholder capitalism, and the misinformation conspiracy culture. We also get the Speaker’s take on if we are “already” a socialist country. Finally, he makes recommendations on what We The People can do now to get involved and fight back.

