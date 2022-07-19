Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 179: Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the Plight of Dutch Farmers and the Global Fight for Freedom

We have no monologue on today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast, but host Alex Marlow has a great new guest – Dutch lawyer and independent political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek. She discusses the Dutch farmers who are protesting a new government proposal to slash livestock “emissions” of nitrogen oxide and ammonia. These proposals could put many farmers out of business and lead to food shortages, all in service of the globalist and environmentalist agenda. As Alex notes, what’s happening to the Dutch farmers could soon end up happening here in the United States.

