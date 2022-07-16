Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek told Breitbart News that her homeland is being used as a “pilot” for the Great Reset agenda.

In an interview with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow, Eva Vlaardingerbroek said that countries like Canada and the Netherlands are being used as staging grounds for the World Economic Forum (WEF) and other globalist elites to pursue their radical schemes to transform society.

Much like the trucker convoy protests earlier this year in Canada against vaccine passports and other lockdown restrictions, the Dutch government is currently in a battle with farmers, who have used their tractors to shut down critical infrastructure across the country in protest against alleged plans to seize their land to supposedly conform with European Union regulations on wildlife protection and emissions:

Vlaardingerbroek said: “Our government is following a climate agenda, the 2030 agenda more broadly speaking, and they are saying that the Netherlands has nitrogen and ammonia emissions are too high and that they are threatening the climate and local nature, and that they need to be cut down

“For some reason, they aren’t coming after the airlines or other industries that actually are contributors to these emissions apart from the Dutch farmers. They are saying that the farmers need to give up 30 per cent of their land by 2030 and for a lot of these farmers that means they will go completely out of business depending on where they are in the country and that land goes to the state, surprise, surprise,” she claimed.

“Our farmers are being expropriated and the state is stealing their land… and oftentimes these are businesses that they have had in their families for centuries on end because the farming industry in the Netherlands is very strong.”

The Dutch political commentator said that the attack on the farming industry could have major economic implications, noting that the Netherlands is the second-largest agricultural exporter in the world.

The country is also the largest exporter of meat in Europe and the fifth-largest dairy exporter globally — industries that will be the chief target of the supposedly climate-focused scheme.

And all they live by husbondrye —

'I praye to God, spede wele the plough.'

+++

Farmers Protesting Radical EU-Origin Green Policy to Force Reduction of Livestock Shut Down Netherlands https://t.co/ebB9EgajI5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 4, 2022

Under the coalition government of liberal globalist prime minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands has committed to reducing the nitrogen emissions produced by livestock by 50 per cent by the year 2030 to fall in line with the EU’s Natura 2000 scheme, which requires member-states to protect certain areas designated by Brussels to be in danger ecologically. This means that some areas will be forced to reduce their emissions by as much as 95 per cent, with estimates claiming that 30 per cent of the country’s farmlands could be impacted.

Dutch farmers, who have protested over the past two weeks throughout the country, have argued that other EU nations are not implementing such strict regulations and therefore it is an unfair handicap to place on domestic business.

“These are proud people, very hard-working people and very successful people that are now being robbed of their property,” Eva Vlaardingerbroek told Breitbart.

Vlaardingerbroek also said that the reason behind the desire of the Dutch government to seize farmland is inextricably linked to the European migrant crisis, rather than the alleged climate crisis, claiming that the government intends on using the land to construct centres for waves of migrants to live in.

The housing crisis in the Netherlands is not because of the Dutch population growing, but rather because the European Union has implemented an open borders agenda, she argued. This has already started to occur, with the province of Flevoland buying up “nitrogen space” in Noordoostpolder with the intention of setting up an asylum processing centre where farmland used to lie.

The political commentator said that the farmers realise that this is not just coming from the national level, saying that Prime Minister Mark Rutte “is very deeply involved in the World Economic Forum, is a great proponent of all the ideas laid out in the 2030 Agenda and the Great Reset, it’s all related, all these policies are out of those institutions and they are being implemented in our country first, we are sort of the pilot country together with Canada for this agenda.”

Having strict control of the food supply it empowers the government to have “full control” over people’s lives “if they can dictate what and when you can or cannot eat,” Vlaardingerbroek said.

“Wars have been started over less,” she remarked.

Watch: Police Open Fire on ‘Threatening’ Dutch Farmer Protesthttps://t.co/jxI3zJCKLN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 6, 2022

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka