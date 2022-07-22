Exclusive: Steve Milloy — Blackouts and Brownouts Seen in California and Texas ‘Coming to the Rest of Us’

Increasing adoption of solar and win power combined with government-driven removal of fossil fuel-sourced electricity will spread blackouts and brownouts across America, Steve Milloy, senior legal fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, warned on Wednesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with special guest host Jerome Hudson.

Milloy said blackouts and brownouts seen in California and Texas are previews of a broader electricity shortage across the U.S. if the government continues to undermine fossil fuel production and consumption while artificially bolstering solar- and wind-sourced electricity.

“We have governments across the country — including Republican governments like in Texas — who are weakening our power grid with solar and wind and getting rid of coal and natural gas and base load power,” he remarked.

He added, “We’re under real threats of these things, especially places like Texas and California, and it’s coming to the rest of us. Even Republicans are falling for this. They may not be going for Joe Biden’s climate agenda, but they are falling for the money from the wind industry and the solar industry, and of course the solar industry depends on slave labor in communist China.”

Milloy identified “green energy” as a nonsensical neologism coined for the purpose of misleading the public into viewing renewable energy sources as somehow environmentally advantageous relative to fossil fuel alternatives.

“This ‘clean’ or ‘green energy’ future, I hate when people use those words, because they have no meaning,” he noted. “What’s so clean and green about windmills and solar panels? It means you have no idea what you’re talking about [or] where these things come from [and what they produce.”

The Chinese Communist Party is a primary beneficiary of the “global warming” and “climate change” enterprise, noted Milloy.

The International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization describing itself as committed to a “secure and sustainable energy future,” acknowledged China’s centrality in solar panel production.

It assessed, “China is the most cost-competitive location to manufacture all components of the solar PV supply chain. Costs in China are 10% lower than in India, 20% lower than in the United States, and 35% lower than in Europe.”