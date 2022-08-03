Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 188: Primary Results, Pelosi in Taiwan, RIP Vin Scully; Guest: Sen. Rand Paul on Wuhan Gain-of-Function, Monkeypox, Bidenflation

Host Alex Marlow breaks down the key results from Tuesday’s primary elections. Of course, we congratulate “Eric,” who inevitably won in Missouri. You’ll have to listen to find out which one! Alex also gives his analysis of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit and what it means for America, her legacy, her portfolio, and the Biden administration. Then, Alex has his “Woke Update.” Also in the opening, Alex spaces out on the name of Rachel Levine (which is inadvertently hilarious), and he gives a moving tribute to legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away at 94. Our guest today is Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who previews the upcoming Congressional hearings on America’s potential role in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan virology lab in China. Then, he discusses the current state of the pandemic, monkeypox, and Bidenflation.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

