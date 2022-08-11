Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow begins with an explanation of why Trump pled the Fifth in a civil case in NYC that has nothing to do with the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. Or does it have everything to do with it? The DOJ and FBI are now fighting amongst themselves over the inevitable fallout from the unprecedented “warrant execution” at the former President’s home. Also, the IRS is making some hires that are armed and dangerous — and we’re not kidding. We explain. Then, Biden claims there is no inflation. He’s dead wrong. And he is now on vacation. Terrific! Our guest today is Joel Pollak, Breitbart’s Sr. Editor-at-Large and host of Breitbart News Sunday on SXM Patriot 125. He gives us all the details on the Trump/FBI raid, the ongoing witch hunt in New York, and where this all goes from here.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.