Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 197: End of an Era: Another Establishment Dynasty Collapses (the Cheneys); Guest: Alexandra Pierce (aka HRH) on Fashion and Fighting Woke Fascists

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s busy podcast with the news of Rep. Liz Cheney (R) losing her Wyoming primary in a landslide. It was inevitable but still highly enjoyable. Trump Derangement Syndrome is certainly out of style in many circles, despite what CNN would like you to believe. Also, Democrats seem to be dropping the absurd “Inflation Reduction Act” branding and are focusing on the truth of the matter, which is that the latest spending package is just a slightly pared-down version of Joe Biden’s agenda. Of course, Alex touches on the latest breaking news, or lack thereof, regarding the still mysterious FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Then, illegal immigration is at record levels despite the media’s insistence that “no one is above the law.” Plus, Dodge will stop making muscle cars as part of the lurch toward our new sustainable EV future… or is it the present? We have a very cool guest today: Alexandra Pierce, the founder of HRH Collection. She is a successful jewelry designer whose online profile has grown after being repeatedly canceled for posting some pretty epic and hilarious political rants. This is definitely an interview our younger audience members will love.

