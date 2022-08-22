Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 201: We Are in a Civil War! (According to MSNBC), Guest: Rep. Greg Murphy

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a discussion of the film My Son Hunter, which is being distributed by Breitbart News and will be available in a few weeks. Go to MySonHunter.com for more information. Then, Alex discusses Part VI of his “Summer of Rage” series on the violent pro-abortion left’s attacks on religious communities, which have seemingly not captured the attention of President Unity and his administration. Also, Brian Stelter is finally done at CNN, an MSNBC host has declared that we are in a civil war (we’re not), and Joe Biden’s polling is still not good even though he has built a big beautiful new wall (around his house). Alex’s “Woke Update” today features a man who is on the cusp of joining the LPGA and an attempted cancellation of Thomas Jefferson at the university he founded. Our guest today is Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican from North Carolina and a medical doctor. He discusses Monkeypox misinformation, the latest on COVID, how Biden’s agenda could hamper healthcare providers, and how he believes the IRS will wield all of its new powers.

