Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 252: No Amnesty for Totalitarian Globalists, Plus ‘Moms for Liberty’ Founders on Bombshell GAI Report on Teachers’ Unions

Host Alex Marlow shares what Halloween was like with his young children and how some masked freaks tried to ruin it for everyone. Meanwhile, Laurene Powell Jobs’ The Atlantic magazine has called for an amnesty for all of the totalitarians who gave terrible recommendations that caused you and your children to suffer during the COVID pandemic. Alex then connects the dishonest virtue signaling by the Left to their inevitable political failings this election season. Plus, much more in the opening, including the latest details on Paul Pelosi attacker. Is this apparently pro-BLM/pro-LGBTQ/pro-hemp nudist advocate from Berkeley the new face of MAGA? Then, “Moms for Liberty” co-founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice join Alex to discuss a report from Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute (GAI) which reveals that an overwhelming amount of teachers union dues goes to left-wing causes despite a surprising number of non-Democrats among the union membership.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.