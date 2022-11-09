Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 258: Election 2022 Recap; Guest: Rep. Jim Jordan Lays Out Top GOP Priorities

Host Alex Marlow reports on the key election results and then offers a number of explanations for why the “red wave” didn’t materialize, some of the which might surprise you. Then, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lays out the top tier priorities for the (presumably) new Republican-led House of Representatives.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

