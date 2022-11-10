Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 259: Unmarried Women Disrupt Red Wave, Guest: Kris Kobach’s Kansas Comeback

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a few new results from the midterm elections. The news is a mixed bag, but Alex does have some insight into what exactly stopped the “red wave”: unmarried women, it appears. Then, Alex covers President Biden’s gloating press conference and more in the opening. Our guest today is Kris Kobach, who is the former Kansas Secretary of State, a periodic contributor to Breitbart News, and the new Kansas Attorney General-elect. He discusses how he was able to make his political comeback and what is on the agenda for his term as the Sunflower State’s attorney general.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.