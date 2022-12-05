Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 274: Twitter Election Interference Confirmed (Again); Guests: Charles Hurt, Emma-Jo Morris

Host Alex Marlow delves into the details Elon Musk released about Twitter’s internal discussions of the censorship of the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story in 2020. We actually didn’t learn much from the latest revelations, but we give you all the details we can. These revelations did send Donald Trump into a rage and reasonably so. But for whatever reason, he lashed out at the Constitution. Alex also discusses the zombie media cartel bill (the JCPA), which is back yet again, and California considering issuing reparations for slavery—even though California was a free state. Our two guests today are Washington Times Opinion Editor Charles Hurt and Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris, who is most famous for breaking the “laptop from hell” story.

