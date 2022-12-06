Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 275: Mitch Keeps JCPA Alive, Fauci Doesn’t ‘Recall,’ DACA Amnesty Next? Guest: Rep. Greg Murphy

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s podcast with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell caving to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer by allowing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to include the highly controversial media cartel bill (aka the JCPA). Then, the New York Times still lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, calling it “stolen.” Plus, the Biden White House has dismissed documents showing collusion between the Biden campaign and Twitter executives to bury the “laptop from hell” as a distraction. Also, Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced that he will seek to ban the Chinese-owned app TikTok from state government devices, citing security concerns. Finally, it’s election day for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff race. Today’s guest is Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), who discusses an amnesty deal for 2 million DACA illegal aliens making its way through the swamp; Dr. Anthony Fauci playing dumb about public health officials colluding with social media companies to control speech during the pandemic; and the Moore County, North Carolina, power grid attack being looked at as act of domestic terrorism.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.