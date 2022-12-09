Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 278: Biden’s Griner Victory Lap, More Twitter Files, Guest: Cyber Security Expert Dave Hatter on TikTok

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s episode with the growing backlash against Joe Biden’s prisoner swap of the “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner, while leaving a U.S. Marine behind in Russia. Then, there’s more Twitter files showing political corruption and censoring of conservative voices. Also, President Biden is moving “full speed ahead” to end Title 42, inviting more chaos at our southern border. Plus, Biden’s approval among independents is in the toilet. Another high school teacher has been exposed for sexualizing students in a way you won’t believe. And the GOP war on TikTok is growing. Our guest today is Dave Hatter, a cyber security expert and mayor of Fort Wright, Kentucky, who explains the importance of Republican governors banning TikTok, how Democrat senators said Trump was right about the threat TikTok poses to unwitting Americans, and why you should delete the China-owned social media app from your phone today.

