Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 280: Groomer in the White House, Guest: John Nolte on Musk, ‘Avatar,’ AOC

Host Alex Marlow is back for an extra-long show today, as it will be our last podcast of the week because Alex is on the road working on other projects. His monologue starts with the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried. Alex details all the things we know about the charges against the FTX founder and asks some big questions about what we don’t. Then, he has some scary news from the border, a depressing woke update with some positive news sprinkled in, and much more in the opening. Our interview today is with Breitbart News Senior Writer and Alex’s actual godfather John Nolte. They discuss Elon Musk’s Twitter, the forthcoming Avatar sequel, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)’s documentary bombing at the box office. Our caller of the day is Scott from Kentucky who asked for evidence that drag queens are grooming children. We supply the evidence, and Scott is unable to process it.

